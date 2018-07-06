Ronaldo to Juventus? Spain's Media Says 'Ciao', Italy's Welcomes Star

Madrid: Spain's media said goodbye to superstar Cristiano Ronaldo while Italy's welcomed him on Friday after persistent reports that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will leave Real Madrid for Italian champions Juventus.
"Ciao CR7" said the headline of Barcelona newspaper Mundo Deportivo.
