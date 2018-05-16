Malaysia's Anwar Walks Free Following Pardon

Kuala Lumpur: Jailed Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim walked free on Wednesday after receiving a royal pardon, paving the way for his return to national politics as the presumptive successor to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed following a stunning election upset.
Smiling and looking spry in a tailored black suit, Anwar emerged from a Kuala Lumpur hospital where he had undergone surgery for a shoulder problem, giving a thumbs-up to a crowd of journalists before leaving in a convoy of cars without making any public comment.
Malaysia's defeated leader Najib Razak said Thursday he accepted the will of the people after the coalition that has led the c…
Malaysians went to the polls Wednesday in one of the country's closest ever elections which pits scandal-hit Prime Minister Na…
US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un are likely to meet in Singapore next month, reports said Monday, as an…
Vicious mud-slinging, allegations of voter fraud and sabotage have marred a hard-fought campaign for Malaysian elections on Wednes…
Malaysian opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad is under investigation for allegedly spreading "fake news" after claiming h…
A Myanmar police officer who shocked observers by testifying against his force when he described their effort to "entrap"…
The Philippines shuttered its most famous holiday island Boracay to tourists on Thursday for a six-month clean-up, which the gover…
Deaf since childhood, Razali Bin Mohamad Habidin has developed a closer bond with the creatures under his care than any other keep…
The population of Cambodia's critically endangered river dolphin is growing for the first time in decades, conservations said …
Inflammatory stories masquerading as real news pose a particularly toxic threat in Asian countries with long-standing religious an…
Bagi pengidap maag, kafein bisa menjadi pemicu maag kambuh.
Proses penuaan yang dialami setiap orang tidak sama. Ada yang berjalan lebih lambat, dan ada ya…
A key US Senate panel on Wednesday greenlighted the nomination of veteran covert operative Gina Haspel to become director of the C…
Guatemala inaugurated its Israel embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday, becoming the first country to follow in the footsteps of the U…
A global arms watchdog on Wednesday confirmed that chlorine was "likely used as a chemical weapon" in a February attack …
North Korea threatened Wednesday to cancel the forthcoming summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump if Washing…
Palestinians were gathering Tuesday for fresh protests along the Gaza border, a day after Israeli forces killed dozens there as th…
Populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr on Tuesday eyed a broad coalition after appearing to deal a blow to both Iranian and American …
Indonesia has strongly condemned the opening of the United States embassy in the city of Jerusalem.
Satellite photos indicate North Korea has begun dismantling its nuclear test site ahead of a historic summit between leader Kim Jo…
Israel faced widespread condemnation on Monday after its forces killed at least 55 Palestinians in Gaza during protests coinciding…
The United States opened its deeply controversial embassy in Jerusalem on Monday but the inauguration was marred by violent clashe…