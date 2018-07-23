En
Yogi Bayu Aji    •    23 Juli 2018 11:38 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En World (En)
Jokowi Receives Malaysian FM at Bogor Palace
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Antara/Widodo S Yusuf)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah at Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java on Monday, July 23, 2018.

"The Malaysian foreign minister praised our democratic system in the reformation era," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said.

"The president underlined several bilateral issues including protection of migrants workers and border settlements," she added.

After paying a courtesy call at the Bogor Palace, the Malaysian foreign minister is scheduled to meet with his Indonesian counterpart. He is expected to address a number of bilateral cooperation.

According to officials, the Malaysian top diplomat has visited in Indonesia since Friday. He will return to Malaysia later today.



(WAH)

