Jokowi Receives Malaysian FM at Bogor Palace

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah at Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java on Monday, July 23, 2018.
"The Malaysian foreign minister praised our democratic system in the reformation era," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said.
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Three Indonesian suspected terrorists who were recently arrested by Malaysian police will be deported soon, National Police deputy…
Indonesia and Brunei is committed to finalize a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the placement and protection of Indonesian mi…
The mission to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a Thai cave is to get the Hollywood treatment in a movie announced by fa…
WhatsApp took out full-page advertisements in Indian newspapers Tuesday offering "easy tips" to identify fact from ficti…
British Prime Minister Theresa May chairs a meeting of her new-look cabinet on Tuesday as she clings to power following the resign…
LeBron James signed his new four-year NBA contract worth $154 million with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, with Lakers president…
Rescuers raced to save four young footballers and their coach who remain trapped in a flooded Thai cave Tuesday, as heavy rains th…
Elite divers hauled four more young footballers out of a flooded Thai cave on Monday, authorities said, bringing to eight the numb…
The draft of a new Philippine constitution submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday would grant him new powers and a chanc…