Indonesia, Brunei to Finalize MoU on Migrant Workers

Jakarta: Indonesia and Brunei is committed to finalize a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the placement and protection of Indonesian migrants workers.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her Bruneian counterpart Erywan Yusof started the 4th Joint Commission for bilateral Cooperation this morning. The two foreign ministers addressed various bilateral cooperation during the meeting.
The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign affairs has stated 188 Indonesian citizens are facing the death penalty abroad.
Indonesian Foreign Minster Retno Marsudi landed in Moscow, Russia on Monday, March 12, 2018.
Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani is committed to improve financial incusion policies…
The Indonesian Embassy in Cairo has repatriated four Indonesian illegal migrants to their respective hometowns.
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
The mission to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a Thai cave is to get the Hollywood treatment in a movie announced by fa…
WhatsApp took out full-page advertisements in Indian newspapers Tuesday offering "easy tips" to identify fact from ficti…
British Prime Minister Theresa May chairs a meeting of her new-look cabinet on Tuesday as she clings to power following the resign…
LeBron James signed his new four-year NBA contract worth $154 million with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, with Lakers president…
Rescuers raced to save four young footballers and their coach who remain trapped in a flooded Thai cave Tuesday, as heavy rains th…
Elite divers hauled four more young footballers out of a flooded Thai cave on Monday, authorities said, bringing to eight the numb…
The draft of a new Philippine constitution submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday would grant him new powers and a chanc…
India's Supreme Court on Monday upheld death sentences handed down to three men over the gang-rape and murder of a woman in Ne…
American tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has proposed a mini-submarine to save the boys trapped inside a flooded Thai cave, floating t…