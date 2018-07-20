Indonesia, Brunei to Finalize MoU on Migrant Workers

Jakarta: Indonesia and Brunei is committed to finalize a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the placement and protection of Indonesian migrants workers.



Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her Bruneian counterpart Erywan Yusof started the 4th Joint Commission for bilateral Cooperation this morning. The two foreign ministers addressed various bilateral cooperation during the meeting.

"We agreed to intensify the negotiation process of the MoU," said Retno said at Pancasila Building, Foreign Ministry complex, Central Jakarta on Friday, July 20, 2018.There are currently around 82-83 thousand Indonesians in Brunei. Many of them are workers in the informal sector."That's why this MoU is very important" she added."They have agreed to complete the negotiation process by the end of the year," she added.(WAH)