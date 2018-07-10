May Clings to Power amid Brexit Resignation Turmoil

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May chairs a meeting of her new-look cabinet on Tuesday as she clings to power following the resignation of her foreign and Brexit ministers in protest at her strategy for leaving the European Union.
May has faced a backlash over the plan from Brexit hardliners in her Conservative Party who say it gives too many concessions to the EU, but she has support from moderates and there has been no challenge to her leadership.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel survived a bruising challenge to her authority with a compromise deal on immigration but faced cha…
European Union leaders reached a crucial deal on steps to tackle migration during all-night talks Friday after resolving a bitter …
EU leaders face deep divisions on migration and the eurozone at a crucial summit in Brussels on Thursday that could decide the fat…
Decision day loomed Wednesday at the world's chemical weapons monitor as Western powers frantically sought behind closed doors…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
LeBron James signed his new four-year NBA contract worth $154 million with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, with Lakers president…
Rescuers raced to save four young footballers and their coach who remain trapped in a flooded Thai cave Tuesday, as heavy rains th…
Elite divers hauled four more young footballers out of a flooded Thai cave on Monday, authorities said, bringing to eight the numb…
The draft of a new Philippine constitution submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday would grant him new powers and a chanc…
India's Supreme Court on Monday upheld death sentences handed down to three men over the gang-rape and murder of a woman in Ne…
American tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has proposed a mini-submarine to save the boys trapped inside a flooded Thai cave, floating t…
British Prime Minister Theresa May faced a crisis in her cabinet Monday after Brexit minister David Davis resigned over a plan to …
A treacherous rescue bid to free a youth football team trapped in a flooded Thai cave entered its second day Monday.
Spain's media said goodbye to superstar Cristiano Ronaldo while Italy's welcomed him on Friday after persistent reports th…