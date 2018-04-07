Texas, Arizona Announce Troop Deployments to Mexico Border

Texas: The US states of Texas and Arizona on Friday announced plans to send National Guard troops to the southern border with Mexico after President Donald Trump ordered a thousands-strong deployment to combat drug trafficking and illegal immigration.
The Texas National Guard said it would send 250 troops to the border within 72 hours and had already deployed two Lakota helicopters, while Arizona's governor said he would send 150 personnel next week.
Florida high school student Aalayah Eastmond will join a massive crowd of Americans, expected to number in the hundreds of thousan…
Facebook shares plunged Monday as the social media giant was pounded by criticism at home and abroad over revelations that a firm …
President Donald Trump Sunday intensified his attacks on Robert Mueller's Russia investigation as biased against him, but stop…
US President Donald Trump has decided to sack National Security Advisor HR McMaster, in what would be the latest in a string of hi…
Students across the United States walked out of classes on Wednesday in a nationwide call for action against gun violence followin…
Donald Trump Tuesday sacked his top diplomat Rex Tillerson and named current CIA chief Mike Pompeo to succeed him, ending a rocky …
The House Intelligence Committee's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election has found no evidence of c…
The Weinstein Company will file for bankruptcy, US media reported on Sunday, after prosecutors sought to impose conditions on a sa…
Faced with an outpouring of grief and anger over a deadly school shooting in Florida, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday threw h…
Authorities in Florida could offer no explanation Wednesday night as to why a former student armed with an AR-15 rifle opened fire…
Ada beberapa cara untuk mengurangi gejala maag sebelum menjadi lebih parah.
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
Situated on the Mediterranean coast, between Israel and Egypt, Gaza is home to around two million Palestinians.
Palestinians are taking part in "The Great March of Return."
The negotiations with Jaish al-Islam crumbled this week and air strikes resumed on Friday.
South Korea's disgraced former president Park Geun-hye was jailed for 24 years Friday for corruption, completing a dramatic fa…
Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammed bin Salman travels Sunday to France on the next leg of his global tour.
After the US-led invasion of 2003, Iraq, freed from nearly a quarter century of dictatorship, descended into violence.
Palestinians readied Thursday for new protests along the Gaza border and Israel warned that its open-fire rules would not change a…
Russia warned Britain Thursday it could no longer ignore Moscow's "legitimate" questions over a spy poisoning scanda…
Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was on the verge of going to prison Thursday after the Supreme Court rejected…
The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to realize universal h…