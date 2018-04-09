A 5.6 Magnitude Quake Hits Japan, Injuring Five Peoples

Tokyo: A 5.6-magnitude quake hit western Japan early Monday, injuring five people and damaging buildings and roads, as officials warned stronger tremors could come in the days ahead.
The shallow tremor was gauged as magnitude 5.6 by the US Geological Survey and 6.1 by Japan's meteorological agency on the Richter scale.
It rocked the west of the main island of Honshu, 96 kilometres (60 miles) north of Hiroshima, at 1:32am (1632 GMT Sunday).
The Japanese agency urged residents to stay vigilant.
"We want the areas that experienced strong tremors to be on guard in the coming week or so against quakes that could be as powerful as the upper five," agency official Toshiyuki Matsumori told a news conference, referring to a Japanese seismic scale with a maximum intensity of seven.
An upper five on Japan's Shindo scale refers to tremors that make it difficult to walk without holding onto something.
Strong aftershocks could continue for two to three days, Matsumori said, and several strong tremors have already been felt in the region hit by the initial quake.
Five people were hurt in the quake, including a 17-year-old boy who broke his leg after falling from his bed, but no life-threatening injuries were reported.
Around 100 households lost water in Oda City, prompting troops to send trucks to set up makeshift water supply stations.
Damage to some buildings and roads were also reported.
No problems were reported at the nearby Shimane nuclear power station, which has been offline for a checkup.
Japan sits on the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire" where a large proportion of the world's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.
A devastating magnitude 9.0 quake -- which struck under the Pacific Ocean on March 11, 2011 -- and a resulting tsunami caused widespread damage and claimed the lives of thousands of people. (AFP)
(FJR)
Ada beberapa cara untuk mengurangi gejala maag sebelum menjadi lebih parah.
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
A missile attack on a Syrian military airport left several dead and wounded.
Situated on the Mediterranean coast, between Israel and Egypt, Gaza is home to around two million Palestinians.
Palestinians are taking part in "The Great March of Return."
The negotiations with Jaish al-Islam crumbled this week and air strikes resumed on Friday.
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis signed an order for up to 4,000 National Guard personnel to support DHS's southern border secu…
South Korea's disgraced former president Park Geun-hye was jailed for 24 years Friday for corruption, completing a dramatic fa…
Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammed bin Salman travels Sunday to France on the next leg of his global tour.
After the US-led invasion of 2003, Iraq, freed from nearly a quarter century of dictatorship, descended into violence.
Palestinians readied Thursday for new protests along the Gaza border and Israel warned that its open-fire rules would not change a…
Russia warned Britain Thursday it could no longer ignore Moscow's "legitimate" questions over a spy poisoning scanda…