Jokowi Flies to Philippines

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta; President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo traveled to the Philippines on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.
President Joko Widodo opened the Leaders Summit of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in Jakarta on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
President Joko Widodo opened the IORA Business Summit in Jakarta on Monday, March 6, 2017.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi opened the IORA Council of Ministers Meeting in Jakarta on Monday, March 6, 2017.
Authorities will deploy around 12 thousand officers for the upcoming Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Leaders Summit.
Indonesia will host the Asian Games and the IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting next year.
Indonesia will host the first Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) summit in Jakarta on March 5-7.
Indonesia will host the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group next year.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi talked about the 2030 Agenda during the first session of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Bonn,…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will visit Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday, January 19, 2016.
President Joko Widodo officially opened the ninth Bali Democracy Forum (BDF) at Bali International Convention Center (BICC) in Nus…
Mengemil memang nikmat, namun jika tak memperhatikan jumlah kalori yang masuk, berat badan Anda bisa…
Bermain di luar rumah sangat dianjurkan untuk dilakukan anak. Mengapa?
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte hosts Southeast Asian leaders this week, and there is much interest in how the popular politi…
The Afghan Taliban announced Friday the start of their "spring offensive", saying they would target foreign forces in th…
The Philippines has asked South Korea to donate a decommissioned warship to Manila, the defence department said Thursday, to help …
Syria accused Israel of triggering a huge explosion near Damascus airport on Thursday by firing several missiles at a military pos…
The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that Foreign minister Retno Marsudi will visit the United States next week.
The Foreign Ministry is still investigating reports about three dead Indonesian militants in the southern Philippines.
China has launched its first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier, state media said Wednesday, as the country seeks to…
Brazilian military police in front of Congress hurled tear gas at thousands of indigenous protesters.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir announced Monday that President Joko Widodo will visit the Philippines this week.
Thousands of Australians and New Zealanders, many braving heavy rain, turned out Tuesday to mark the Gallipoli landing and to pay …