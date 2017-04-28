En
Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    28 April 2017 13:50 WIB
international forum
World
Jokowi Flies to Philippines
Joko Widodo (Photo:Ant)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta; President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo traveled to the Philippines on Friday, April 28, 2017.

Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.

Jokowi will join a bilateral meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. He then will join the 30th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings with other ASEAN leaders.

Jokowi will address various bilateral issues during the bilateral meeting. He will highlight bilateral economic cooperation.

Jokowi Will address various regional issues during the ASEAN Summit. He will highlight regional economic community.


(WAH)

