Russian Students Face Lectures Over Anti-Putin Views

Metrotvnews.com, Moscow: Russian student Sergei Chaikovsky was expecting an ordinary history lesson when he entered the classroom at his high school in Siberia.
But instead his teacher launched a stinging verbal attack against him for attending an anti-Kremlin protest in a special lecture on the dangers of "extremism" in the country.
France went to the polls Sunday to choose between centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen for president, in a …
At a time of a record-high number of people fleeing their homes due to violent conflicts, the UN food agency said Friday a global …
France's unprecedented presidential race has thrown many voters into emotional turmoil, causing nerves to fray around the dinn…
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will Tuesday meet President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in her first visit to …
European Union leaders unanimously adopted their Brexit strategy at a special summit in Brussels on Saturday, in a show of unity a…
Pope Francis flies to Egypt Friday for a visit aimed at fostering reconciliation with the Muslim world against the backdrop of rec…
Support for Scottish independence has plummeted ahead of a snap election designed to embolden the British government for forthcomi…
Pro-European Emmanuel Macron is set to face far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in France's presidential run-off, results showed…
French voters flocked to the polls under heavy security Sunday in the first round of a highly unpredictable presidential election …
A known terror suspect shot dead a French policeman and wounded two others on Paris's Champs Elysees in an attack claimed by t…
Anda harus jeli memilih makanan yang sehat agar bemanfaat bagi tubuh dan tak membuat berat badan mel…
Perlu perjuangan besar dari sang ibu agar Andy bisa tetap membaca di tengah kondisi keluarga yang mi…
China was basking in praise Monday for its new Silk Road even as some countries raised concerns over the project seen as boosting …
Egyptian archaeologists have discovered 17 mummies in desert catacombs in Minya province, an "unprecedented" find for th…
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host Emmanuel Macron for talks in Berlin on Monday, on his first trip abroad as French presid…
G7 finance ministers met on Friday, looking for common ground amid concern among the United States' partners about the implica…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is set to attend the One Belt One Road (OBOR) Summit in Beijing, China on May 15.
Rifts are growing within the ranks both of Yemen's government and the rebel alliance, further dimming the prospects of an end …
The head of US intelligence agencies offered a pessimistic assessment Thursday of the security situation in Afghanistan, where the…
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday launched another tirade against corrupt police who are the frontline troops in h…
US President Donald Trump defied a storm of criticism Wednesday over his firing of FBI director James Comey, inviting Russia's…
Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir confirmed on Wednesday that Chilean President Michelle Bachelet will visit …