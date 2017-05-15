Conservative Ghalibaf Withdraws from Iran Election

Metrotvnews.com, Tehran: Tehran mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf withdrew from Iran's presidential race Monday, paving the way for a head-to-head battle between President Hassan Rouhani and his leading hardline challenger in this week's election.
Ghalibaf called on his supporters to back conservative cleric and jurist Ebrahim Raisi in Friday's vote, saying it was vital for the "preservation of the interests of the people, the revolution and the country".
