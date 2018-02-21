US-Russia Ties Will be Hard to Repair: Moscow

Moscow: Moscow on Wednesday said it would be "very difficult" to improve US-Russia relations, which have plummeted to Cold War lows on accusations of election meddling and crises in Syria and Ukraine.
Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov accused the US of trying to meddle in Russia's internal affairs ahead of a presidential election next month, after Washington indicted 13 Russians for an alleged covert effort to interfere in 2016 US polls.
A British court is to decide Tuesday whether to lift a UK arrest warrant for Julian Assange, potentially paving the way for the Wi…
Poland's senate on Thursday passed a controversial Holocaust bill, which was designed to defend the country's image abroad…
Growth in the eurozone shot up in 2017, putting Europe at the centre of a global recovery and on par with levels of expansion not …
The UK government was under pressure Tuesday to publish its latest Brexit analysis after a leaked internal report said Britain wou…
The European Union trades with America "very unfairly", President Donald Trump said in an interview aired Sunday, warnin…
Spain said Thursday it plans to challenge in court Carles Puigdemont's attempt to make a comeback as Catalan leader as he is w…
Prime Minister Theresa May and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed a new border security deal on Thursday, through which…
The Kremlin's top critic Alexei Navalny has slammed Russia's March presidential election, in which he is barred from runni…
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May will announce a new treaty on how to handle migrants hopin…
Greece and Macedonia return to the United Nations on Wednesday seeking to end a dispute that has raged for 27 years over the forme…
Semua fans mendapat kesempatan berfoto dan mendapatkan tanda tangan Jonathan Rea.
Tahun 2017, penjualan sepeda motor Kawasaki Ninja 250 versi standar dan versi ABS mencapai 7.572 uni…
Turkey on Wednesday said it would consider a "legitimate target" any group that comes to the aid of Kurdish militia in A…
Faced with an outpouring of grief and anger over a deadly school shooting in Florida, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday threw h…
Iranian search teams found the wreckage on Tuesday of a plane that went missing in the Zagros mountains two days earlier with 66 p…
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro took to the US president's favorite medium, Twitter, on Monday to ask him to start a …
Pro-government fighters were expected Monday to enter Syria's Afrin after talks with Kurdish forces, in a move that could pave…
Iranian rescue teams battled severe weather Monday as they searched for a passenger plane that disappeared high in the Zagros moun…
The former Oxfam country director at the centre of a prostitution scandal admitted to paying for sex at his charity-funded residen…
South African lawmakers formally named wealthy former businessman Cyril Ramaphosa as new president Thursday after scandal-tainted …
A scandal over sexual abuse in the foreign aid industry that began with Oxfam spread on Wednesday, as French group Doctors Without…
Authorities in Florida could offer no explanation Wednesday night as to why a former student armed with an AR-15 rifle opened fire…