Indonesian Fishermen Set Up a Mosque in Taiwan County

Indonesian fishermen have helped to set up a house of Muslim worship in a yellow building on Nan’an Road in Nanfang-ao, in Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan.

There are an estimated 1,300 Indonesian workers in Yilan. Most are Muslims and fishermen who work at Nanfang-ao fishing port, The Liberty Times reported.

In 2014, a few Indonesian fishermen started looking for a place to establish a mosque so they could practice their faith. Islam requires Muslims to pray five times a day.

The old building started off with some leaks in the roof, but with the workers’ excellent craftsmanship, they were able to refurbish the building into a brightly painted religious center, known as Masjid Baitul, with ablution facilities and a prayer hall.

Arya, one of the fishermen, said Muslims have to say prayers five times a day – at 5:30am, 12 noon, 3pm, 6pm and 7pm. When they are not at sea, they would pray at the mosque. Those who can read help read the Koran aloud during worship.

The mosque also serves as a meeting place for Indonesian fishermen, somewhere they can gather and catch up with each other. Everyone helps to keep the mosque tidy voluntarily, they said. (Atimes)

